DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.54.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DHT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on DHT from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of DHT to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of DHT in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.70 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

NYSE:DHT opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of -0.37. DHT has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.51 million. DHT had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DHT will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,193,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $266,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,916 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in DHT during the third quarter worth approximately $55,472,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DHT by 43.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,388,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,832 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in DHT by 43.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,868,023 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,183,000 after purchasing an additional 873,356 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of DHT by 15.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,102,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,194,000 after buying an additional 284,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

