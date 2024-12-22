Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.69 and traded as high as $38.51. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $38.48, with a volume of 1,668,264 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Stock Down 1.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average is $32.70.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 43,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.60% of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.