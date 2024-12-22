Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.87 and traded as high as $97.03. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $95.02, with a volume of 1,769,812 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 4.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 4.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,933,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,956,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,473,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 577.2% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 23,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at $960,000.

About Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

