Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Sets New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $23.70, with a volume of 1607656 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.38.

Specifically, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 18,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $500,156.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,956,353 shares in the company, valued at $53,721,453.38. This represents a 0.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America increased their target price on Dream Finders Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Dream Finders Homes Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.38.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.14). Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $986.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dream Finders Homes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFH. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in Dream Finders Homes by 1,800.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Dream Finders Homes by 139.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.