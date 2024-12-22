Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Announces Dividend of $0.09

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 4th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TEAF opened at $11.98 on Friday. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $13.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average of $12.40.

About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

