Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Performance

Shares of EDUC stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99. Educational Development has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 6.42%.

Institutional Trading of Educational Development

Educational Development Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Educational Development stock. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Educational Development Co. ( NASDAQ:EDUC Free Report ) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 805,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC owned approximately 9.38% of Educational Development worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

