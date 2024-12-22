Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of EDUC stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99. Educational Development has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.05.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 6.42%.
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
