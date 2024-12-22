Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX:ECF) Plans $0.02 Interim Dividend

Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX:ECF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, December 20th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 29th.
Elanor Commercial Property Fund Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.76.
Elanor Commercial Property Fund Company Profile
