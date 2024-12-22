Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Stock Price Down 10% – Time to Sell?

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 10% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.70. 359,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,369% from the average session volume of 14,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Embracer Group AB (publ) Trading Down 10.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.47.

About Embracer Group AB (publ)

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company also publishes films and comic books, as well as engages in the trading of card games. It distributes games through retailers, physical stores, and digital distributors.

