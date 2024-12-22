Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,148,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,436 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $73,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group during the third quarter worth $686,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Essent Group by 154.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 208,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,431,000 after purchasing an additional 126,899 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the third quarter worth $407,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the third quarter valued at $215,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group stock opened at $53.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.41. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $65.33.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.80 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 60.15% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 969.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Essent Group from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Essent Group from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Essent Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.71.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

