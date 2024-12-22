Euronext (EPA:ENX) Shares Down 1.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Euronext (EPA:ENX – Get Free Report) were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €106.00 ($110.42) and last traded at €106.90 ($111.35). Approximately 267,445 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 128,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at €108.60 ($113.13).

Euronext Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is €103.56 and its 200 day moving average price is €97.36.

About Euronext

(Get Free Report)

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.