Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Director John A. Good Purchases 15,000 Shares

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) Director John A. Good purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $183,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,916.95. This trade represents a 17.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Farmland Partners Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE FPI opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.16. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $13.04. The stock has a market cap of $593.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 0.70.
Farmland Partners Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Farmland Partners’s previous dividend of $0.13. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th.
Farmland Partners Company Profile
Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.
