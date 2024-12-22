Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Director John A. Good Purchases 15,000 Shares

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) Director John A. Good purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $183,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,916.95. This trade represents a 17.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Farmland Partners Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE FPI opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.16. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $13.04. The stock has a market cap of $593.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Farmland Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Farmland Partners’s previous dividend of $0.13. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Farmland Partners by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 115,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 11.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 261,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 4.3% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 40,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Farmland Partners by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

