FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $320.00 at Raymond James

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $305.00 to $320.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FDX. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $301.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $337.00 to $316.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.88.

NYSE:FDX opened at $275.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx has a 52 week low of $234.45 and a 52 week high of $313.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $3,405,000. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.4% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,909 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $9,226,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 485,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $132,926,000 after acquiring an additional 31,241 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,096,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

