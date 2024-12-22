Focusrite plc (TUNE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.50 on February 7th

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Focusrite’s previous dividend of $2.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Focusrite Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LON:TUNE opened at GBX 251 ($3.15) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62. Focusrite has a fifty-two week low of GBX 220 ($2.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 610 ($7.67). The stock has a market cap of £147.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,255.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 252.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 313.31.

Get Focusrite alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.15) target price on shares of Focusrite in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Focusrite Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, Sonnox, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesizers, grooveboxes, keyboard and pad controllers, MIDI controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Focusrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focusrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.