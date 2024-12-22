Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires New Stake in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,953,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,585,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 58.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 454.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 12,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 382.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 20,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ReNew Energy Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

ReNew Energy Global Stock Down 1.0 %

ReNew Energy Global stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.02 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65.

ReNew Energy Global Profile

(Free Report)

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.