Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 108,463 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 35.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 415,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108,463 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $9,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 3,800.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,406,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,691 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in SLM by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,366,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,015 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SLM by 253.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 926,120 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of SLM by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,453,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $92,589,000 after acquiring an additional 859,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 69.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,849,000 after purchasing an additional 409,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on SLM in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of SLM from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $122,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,292.50. The trade was a 5.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLM Price Performance

SLM opened at $27.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.62. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $28.24.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $652.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.40 million. SLM had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

SLM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Stories

