Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Good Times Restaurants has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.85.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.80%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Good Times Restaurants
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Oil Titans Face Off: Exxon Mobil or Chevron for 2025 Gains?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Mining Stocks Back in the Spotlight: 3 Key Names to Watch
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/16 – 12/20
Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.