Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Good Times Restaurants has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.85.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Good Times Restaurants

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Good Times Restaurants Inc. ( NASDAQ:GTIM Free Report ) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.85% of Good Times Restaurants worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

