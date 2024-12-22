Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Insider Sells $138,497.42 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) insider James Winston King sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.43, for a total transaction of $138,497.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,012,267.62. The trade was a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

James Winston King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, James Winston King sold 1,509 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $258,129.54.

NYSE GWRE opened at $176.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 488.97, a P/E/G ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 1.18. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $209.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.32.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GWRE. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 537.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

