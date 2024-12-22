Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Insider Sells $138,497.42 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) insider James Winston King sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.43, for a total transaction of $138,497.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,012,267.62. The trade was a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
James Winston King also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 17th, James Winston King sold 1,509 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $258,129.54.
Guidewire Software Trading Up 2.3 %
NYSE GWRE opened at $176.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 488.97, a P/E/G ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 1.18. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $209.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.32.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 537.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
