HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Imunon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Imunon in a research report on Thursday.
Imunon Stock Performance
About Imunon
Imunon, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development.
