HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Imunon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Imunon in a research report on Thursday.

Get Imunon alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Imunon

Imunon Stock Performance

About Imunon

Shares of NASDAQ:IMNN opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.12. Imunon has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $3.65.

(Get Free Report)

Imunon, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imunon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imunon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.