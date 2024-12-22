Head-To-Head Analysis: TruGolf (TRUG) versus The Competition

TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG – Get Free Report) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare TruGolf to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for TruGolf and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get TruGolf alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TruGolf 0 0 1 0 3.00 TruGolf Competitors 76 511 746 8 2.51

TruGolf currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 365.12%. As a group, “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 9.58%. Given TruGolf’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe TruGolf is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

TruGolf has a beta of -0.75, meaning that its share price is 175% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TruGolf’s peers have a beta of 1.39, meaning that their average share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TruGolf and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TruGolf $20.35 million -$360,000.00 -1.02 TruGolf Competitors $2.82 billion $65.74 million 3.28

TruGolf’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than TruGolf. TruGolf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.2% of TruGolf shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 37.2% of TruGolf shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TruGolf and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TruGolf N/A N/A -21.06% TruGolf Competitors -70.19% -167.53% -28.10%

Summary

TruGolf beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

TruGolf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TruGolf Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, engages in the development and sale of indoor golf simulator hardware under the TruGolf Nevada brand for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It also provides E6 Connect software for use on other companies' hardware. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Centerville, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for TruGolf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TruGolf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.