Head to Head Comparison: Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) & Nemus Bioscience (OTCMKTS:NMUS)

Nemus Bioscience and Enliven Therapeutics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Nemus Bioscience has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enliven Therapeutics has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nemus Bioscience and Enliven Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nemus Bioscience N/A N/A -924.42% Enliven Therapeutics N/A -29.46% -27.33%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nemus Bioscience 0 0 0 0 0.00 Enliven Therapeutics 0 0 4 1 3.20

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nemus Bioscience and Enliven Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Enliven Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $38.25, indicating a potential upside of 70.23%. Given Enliven Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enliven Therapeutics is more favorable than Nemus Bioscience.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nemus Bioscience and Enliven Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nemus Bioscience N/A N/A -$19.19 million N/A N/A Enliven Therapeutics N/A N/A -$71.58 million ($1.90) -11.83

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.1% of Enliven Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Nemus Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of Enliven Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Enliven Therapeutics beats Nemus Bioscience on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nemus Bioscience

Nemus Bioscience, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based therapeutics. The company's product candidates in preclinical stage include NB1111 for the treatment of glaucoma; NB1222 used for treating chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting; and NB3111 for the treatment of methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. Its products under research comprise NB2111 for use in treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy; and NB2222 for the treatment of uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy. Nemus Bioscience, Inc. has a license agreement with the University of Mississippi to research, develop, and commercialize products for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations. The company is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

