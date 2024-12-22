Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.80.

IMRX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Immuneering from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

NASDAQ:IMRX opened at $2.00 on Friday. Immuneering has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $7.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of -0.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Immuneering by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,203,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 129,851 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering during the second quarter worth $492,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Immuneering in the second quarter valued at $447,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immuneering in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Immuneering by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

