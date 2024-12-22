Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) Receives “Buy” Rating from D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. D. Boral Capital currently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IMNN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Imunon in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Imunon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Imunon
Imunon Price Performance
About Imunon
Imunon, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Imunon
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Oil Titans Face Off: Exxon Mobil or Chevron for 2025 Gains?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Mining Stocks Back in the Spotlight: 3 Key Names to Watch
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/16 – 12/20
Receive News & Ratings for Imunon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imunon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.