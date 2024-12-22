Insider Buying: Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) CFO Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) CFO Ian Whinnem acquired 1,000 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.30 per share, with a total value of $22,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Civista Bancshares Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $21.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.81. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.60 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 13.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.84%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 130.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 35,968 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 30.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CIVB. Hovde Group upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Civista Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Further Reading

