Insider Buying: First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Insider Acquires 742 Shares of Stock

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 742 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$40.50 per share, with a total value of C$30,051.00.

FNSC Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 14th, FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 105,214 shares of First National Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$42.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,495,794.22.

On Monday, October 7th, FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 25,774 shares of First National Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$38.81 per share, with a total value of C$1,000,288.94.

FN opened at C$40.35 on Friday. First National Financial Co. has a 1-year low of C$35.15 and a 1-year high of C$45.10. The stock has a market cap of C$2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,280.61, a current ratio of 8.92 and a quick ratio of 10.11.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.708 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FN shares. CIBC increased their target price on First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$42.67.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

