Insider Selling: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Senior Officer Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) Senior Officer Susan Rimmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.14, for a total transaction of C$93,140.00.
Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$92.50 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$59.53 and a 12-month high of C$95.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$87.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$89.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$78.08.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.10%.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.
