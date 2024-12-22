Insider Selling: Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) Director Adam Gishen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,387.20. This represents a 37.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Adam Gishen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 1st, Adam Gishen sold 70,000 shares of Complete Solaria stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $184,800.00.
Complete Solaria Price Performance
CSLR opened at $1.54 on Friday. Complete Solaria, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $3.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.86.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Report on Complete Solaria
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Complete Solaria
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSLR. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Complete Solaria in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Complete Solaria in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Complete Solaria by 57.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Complete Solaria during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.25% of the company’s stock.
About Complete Solaria
Complete Solaria, Inc provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Complete Solaria
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Oil Titans Face Off: Exxon Mobil or Chevron for 2025 Gains?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Mining Stocks Back in the Spotlight: 3 Key Names to Watch
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/16 – 12/20
Receive News & Ratings for Complete Solaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Complete Solaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.