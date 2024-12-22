Insider Selling: Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) Director Adam Gishen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,387.20. This represents a 37.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Adam Gishen sold 70,000 shares of Complete Solaria stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $184,800.00.

CSLR opened at $1.54 on Friday. Complete Solaria, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $3.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.86.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Complete Solaria in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSLR. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Complete Solaria in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Complete Solaria in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Complete Solaria by 57.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Complete Solaria during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

Complete Solaria, Inc provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions.

