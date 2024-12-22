Insider Selling: Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Insider Sells 51,115 Shares of Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 51,115 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $48,048.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 326,904 shares in the company, valued at $307,289.76. This represents a 13.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jonathan Zalevsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 19th, Jonathan Zalevsky sold 7,785 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $7,862.85.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.57. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.93.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKTR. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2,822.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 551,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 532,663 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 66.0% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,110,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,046 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $11,728,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,659,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 9,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,904 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

