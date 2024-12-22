Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IBKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $175.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.65. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $80.92 and a one year high of $193.42.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 4.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Stories

