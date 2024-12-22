Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Stock Price Down 13.6% – Time to Sell?

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 13.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.54 and last traded at $2.54. 4,030 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 4,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Intrum AB (publ) Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.65.

Intrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection comprising surveillance and purchase services.

