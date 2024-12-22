Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and traded as low as $9.48. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 265,259 shares traded.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Encompass More Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 7.7% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 15.3% in the third quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

