Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and traded as low as $9.48. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 265,259 shares traded.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%.
About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
