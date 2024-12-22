Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $518.41 and last traded at $518.29. 15,174,751 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 37,155,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $514.17.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $507.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

