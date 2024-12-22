iomart Group (LON:IOM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 110.80 ($1.39) and traded as low as GBX 72 ($0.90). iomart Group shares last traded at GBX 75 ($0.94), with a volume of 146,363 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get iomart Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on IOM

iomart Group Stock Performance

iomart Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a market cap of £84.31 million, a P/E ratio of 1,250.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 89.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 110.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. iomart Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,333.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Annette Nabavi purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £5,005 ($6,290.06). 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

iomart Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iomart Group plc (AIM: IOM) is one of the UK’s leading provider of secure cloud managed services, simplifying the complexities of modern technology for businesses. Our team of 650+ experts deliver cutting-edge solutions in cloud infrastructure, modern workplace management, and managed security services that enable our customers to innovate, protect, and scale their businesses.

We proudly hold one of the UK’s most extensive sets of Microsoft credentials, including Azure Expert MSP, five Solution Partner Designations, and membership in Microsoft’s Intelligent Security Association (MISA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iomart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iomart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.