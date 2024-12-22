iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF (BATS:IEDI) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF (BATS:IEDI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IEDI opened at $54.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF Company Profile

The iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (IEDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Discretionary index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the discretionary spending sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

