Joseph Melohn Sells 3,000 Shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Stock

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Melohn sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,509.45. The trade was a 44.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Esquire Financial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ESQ opened at $78.61 on Friday. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.63.
Esquire Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esquire Financial
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESQ. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Esquire Financial in a report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Esquire Financial from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Esquire Financial Company Profile
Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
See Also
