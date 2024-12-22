Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Has Lowered Expectations for Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Stock Price

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $17.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43. Invesco has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 484.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Invesco by 304.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

