Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.81 and last traded at $13.26, with a volume of 143886 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

Kirin Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Kirin Company Profile

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited engages in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and health science businesses. The company's products include beer, wine, whiskey, spirits, soft drinks, dairy products, and other products. It also produces and sells pharmaceutical products, biochemical products, and other products.

