Klaviyo’s (KVYO) Outperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KVYO. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Klaviyo from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Klaviyo from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.69.

Shares of Klaviyo stock opened at $44.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.81. Klaviyo has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $44.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $235.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. Klaviyo had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Klaviyo will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $42,073.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 395,616 shares in the company, valued at $15,852,333.12. This trade represents a 0.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Landon Edmond sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $1,382,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,177,621.76. The trade was a 14.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,650 shares of company stock worth $4,676,705 over the last ninety days. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Klaviyo by 145.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Klaviyo during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Klaviyo during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

