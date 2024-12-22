Koil Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Koil Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and traded as high as $2.03. Koil Energy Solutions shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 38,489 shares trading hands.
Koil Energy Solutions Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 million, a PE ratio of -40.80 and a beta of 0.90.
About Koil Energy Solutions
Koil Energy Solutions, Inc, an energy services company, provides equipment and support services to the energy and offshore industries. It offers engineering and project management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support services.
