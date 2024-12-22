Li-S Energy Limited (ASX:LIS) Insider Purchases A$69,600.00 in Stock

Li-S Energy Limited (ASX:LIS – Get Free Report) insider Hedy Cray acquired 480,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$69,600.00 ($43,500.00).

Hedy Cray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 31st, Hedy Cray bought 22,857 shares of Li-S Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$4,571.40 ($2,857.13).

Li-S Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 49.50 and a current ratio of 15.06.

About Li-S Energy

Li-S Energy Limited engages in the development and commercialization of lithium sulphur batteries in Australia. It serves electric vehicle and E-mobility, aviation, drone technology, and consumer devices and internet of things. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

