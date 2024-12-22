Life Design Station International (OTCMKTS:LDSI) Shares Up 3.7% – Here’s What Happened

Life Design Station International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDSI – Get Free Report) shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 2,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,310,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Life Design Station International Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25.

Life Design Station International Company Profile

Life Design Station International, Inc engages in the development and maintenance of internet based platform. Its product allows artists to interface in order to promote, produce, and sell songs and music. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

