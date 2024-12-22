LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Trading 8.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

LifeSpeak Inc. (TSE:LSPK – Get Free Report) rose 8.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 8,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 13,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LSPK shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on LifeSpeak from C$0.50 to C$0.35 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of LifeSpeak from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.59, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.48.

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for digital mental, physical, and wellbeing resources worldwide. It offers digital educational resources, such as consumable videos, podcasts, and articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, and automated and live sessions in various areas, including general fitness, nutrition, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, pilates, etc.

