Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $612.29.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $489.02 on Friday. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $413.92 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $541.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Free Report

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.