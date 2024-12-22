Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Shares Down 2.8% – Should You Sell?

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.10 and last traded at $14.24. Approximately 1,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 9,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

Maple Leaf Foods Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.52.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

