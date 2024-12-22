Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Receives $87.04 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.88.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAS. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

NYSE MAS opened at $74.39 on Friday. Masco has a twelve month low of $63.60 and a twelve month high of $86.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.23 and its 200 day moving average is $76.70.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Masco had a return on equity of 615.54% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 956.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 989,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,070,000 after buying an additional 895,950 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 66.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,823,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,581,000 after acquiring an additional 728,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Masco by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 634,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,318,000 after purchasing an additional 294,409 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 49.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 883,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,192,000 after acquiring an additional 291,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Masco by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 579,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,642,000 after purchasing an additional 273,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

