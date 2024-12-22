MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1.30 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

MicroVision Stock Performance

MVIS stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $215.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03. MicroVision has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,697,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 65,712 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the third quarter valued at $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 35,442 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 771,359 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 117,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.

