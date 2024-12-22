Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS) Director Michael Mcgeehan Sells 20,000 Shares

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) Director Michael Mcgeehan sold 20,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $15,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 575,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,712.94. This represents a 3.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Michael Mcgeehan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 24th, Michael Mcgeehan sold 209 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $209.00.
Milestone Scientific Trading Up 16.0 %
Shares of MLSS stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.05 million, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Milestone Scientific
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on MLSS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Milestone Scientific in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $1.25 price target on shares of Milestone Scientific in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.
About Milestone Scientific
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.
