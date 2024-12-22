Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, B. Riley cut Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

NASDAQ MRCC opened at $8.13 on Thursday. Monroe Capital has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average of $7.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the second quarter worth about $3,138,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 708.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 220,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 193,298 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Monroe Capital by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 138,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Monroe Capital by 6.7% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Monroe Capital by 162.7% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 25,016 shares in the last quarter.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

