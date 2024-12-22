Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.47 and traded as low as $11.06. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 183,204 shares trading hands.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAN. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 38,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 17,281 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 193,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

