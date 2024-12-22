Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.47 and traded as low as $11.06. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 183,204 shares trading hands.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.
About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.
