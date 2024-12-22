Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading Up 1.5% – Should You Buy?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.37 and last traded at $21.28. Approximately 5,954,386 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 6,141,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on OKLO shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Oklo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Get Oklo alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OKLO

Oklo Trading Up 2.7 %

Institutional Trading of Oklo

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKLO. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Oklo in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Oklo in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Oklo in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oklo in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Oklo in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Oklo

(Get Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.