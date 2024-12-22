Oneview Healthcare PLC (ASX:ONE) Insider Barbara Nelson Acquires 248,275 Shares

Oneview Healthcare PLC (ASX:ONE – Get Free Report) insider Barbara Nelson bought 248,275 shares of Oneview Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.32 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$78,454.90 ($49,034.31).

Oneview Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09.

About Oneview Healthcare

Oneview Healthcare PLC develops and sells software and related consultancy services for the healthcare sector in Ireland, the United States, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company operates Care Experience Platform (CXP) Cloud Start that allows customers to implement critical digital engagement capabilities across their entire enterprise; CXP Cloud Enterprise and CXP Enterprise On-Prem that meets enterprise needs across various types of facilities from new construction to existing hospitals with legacy wiring, as well as provides automated device management, system integrations, and data analytics services.

